Warner Music launches Asian hip-hop label with Ramengvrl on the roster

Warner Music has launched Asiatic Records, a new label aiming to develop hip-hop and rap artists in Asia.

Per a press release, Asiatic’s mission is to spotlight Asian artists with a particular focus on women.

“We really see an opportunity at Asiatic to amplify top-tier talent from across Asia and to provide a launchpad for their worldwide success,” said Warner Music’s vice president of A&R Asia, David Stouck.

With its announcement comes the reveal that Indonesian rapper Ramengvrl is its first signee and their flagship artist. The rapper recently issued the singles ‘Ain’t No MF’ and ‘I’m Ugly’ via the label.

“Making it in Indonesia with music that defies conservative views is one crazy accomplishment,” Ramengvrl said in a statement.

“Now with Warner Music’s support, I’m ready to make my mark across the rest of Asia, and beyond. I’m so glad that the team at Asiatic Records is fully in line with this vision and my unapologetic f-what you think style. They have built an amazing team to support me and I can’t wait for the world to hear more of the songs we’re working on!”

Prior to signing with Warner Music, Ramengvrl released two projects: 2018 mixtape ‘no bethany’ and 2020’s ‘Can’t Speak English’ via Juni Records and US label EMPIRE.