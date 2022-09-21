Warner to reissue classic albums by Choirboys, Frente!, Regurgitator and more on vinyl for Aus Music Month

Warner Music Australia has announced it will be reissuing classic albums by the likes of Choirboys, Goanna, Regurgitator, Frente! and more in celebration of this year’s Aus Music Month in November.

Albums included will be reissued both on vinyl and as deluxe digital editions. They include Choirboys’ ‘Run to Paradise’-featuring 1998 album ‘Big Bad Noise’, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year. Also getting the reissue treatment is Frente!’s 1992 debut album ‘Marvin The Album’, with six previously unreleased tracks including a demo version of their hit ‘Accidentally Kelly Street’.

Goanna’s ‘Spirit of Place’, their 1982 debut which featured hit ‘Solid Rock’, is being released to celebrate its 40th anniversary, with its digital edition containing live tracks and demos. Taxiride’s second album, ‘Garage Mahal’, will also be getting re-released to celebrate two decades since its arrival, with B-sides, live performances and a remix of ‘Creeping Up Slowly’.

Also on the list is Regurgitator’s beloved 1997 album ‘Unit’, which will be pressed on egg yolk vinyl, with its digital deluxe edition containing 14 bonus tracks. Warumpi Band‘s ‘Go Bush!’ will be reissued to honour three-and-a-half decades since it arrived. Sunnyboys‘ band-curated ‘Sunnyboys 81-84’ collection, which brings together hits, B-sides, band favourites and live cuts will also be reissued.

Other albums that will be reissued include george’s debut LP ‘Polyserena’, Dannii Minogue’s ‘Girl’ and Leonardo’s Bride’s ‘Angel Blood’ – all three of which are celebrating their 25th anniversary. Pre-orders for all albums are available here.