After sharing a new single called ‘Champion’ on BBC Radio 6 Music this morning (January 26), Warpaint have now announced full details of their fourth album ‘Radiant Like This’.
The Los Angeles four-piece’s new album will come out on May 6, and follows their 2021 single ‘Lilys’, which won’t appear on the album.
The band say their new single ‘Champion’ is about “being a champion to oneself and for others,” adding: “We are all in this together, life is too short not to strive for excellence in all that we do.”
Listen to ‘Champion’ below.
Speaking to NME last April about their forthcoming new album, Warpaint’s Theresa Wayman shared some details about the record’s subject matter.
“There’s a song from my higher self to my lower self on there, and a song about not needing to have anchors to anything,” Wayman said.
See the tracklist and artwork for ‘Radiant Like’ this below. The album can be pre-ordered here.
1. ‘Champion’
2. ‘Hips’
3. ‘Hard To Tell You’
4. ‘Stevie’
5. ‘Like Sweetness’
6. ‘Trouble’
7. ‘Proof’
8. ‘Altar’
9. ‘Melting’
10. ‘Send Nudes’
Following the album’s release, Warpaint are set to head out on a UK and European headline tour this summer, ending with a set at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound.
See the full list of dates below.
MAY
11 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol
12 – Albert Hall, Manchester
13 – SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow
14 – National Stadium, Dublin
17 – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill
18 – The Roundhouse, London
20 – Huxleys, Berlin, Germany
21 – Live Music Hall, Cologne, Germany
22 – Fabrik, Hamburg, Germany
24 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands
26 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium
28 – Progresja Music Zone, Warsaw, Poland
JUNE
3 – Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Spain