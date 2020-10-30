Warpaint’s jennylee shares cover of Daniel Johnston’s ‘Some Things Last A Long Time’

Warpaint‘s Jenny Lee Lindberg – aka jennylee – has shared a cover of Daniel Johnston‘s ‘Some Things Last A Long Time’.

The track, now available digitally, originally appeared on a Record Store Day 7″ alongside a Fugazi cover of ‘I’m So Tired’.

“Years ago I was asked to participate on a tribute album for Daniel Johnston,” jennylee said in a statement. “I’ve always loved his music and overall innocence he conveyed through his music and art. The tribute never happened, and I decided to carry on, see what I could come up with one rainy day in Pasadena.

“I had previously written a piano piece and started singing the lyrics to ‘Some Things Last A Long Time’ over it.. It was fun to try and capture my own innocence with this song and make it relatable to life experiences I have had.. Love, loss, being in the moment .. and accepting what is..”

Daniel Johnston died in September 2019 from a heart attack. He was 58 years old. Last month, Phoebe Bridgers, Beck, Jeff Tweedy, Maya Hawke, Waxahatchee, Devendra Banhart, The Lemon Twigs, Kevin Morby, Adam Green and more participated in a livestream event titled Honey I Sure Miss You to mark the one year anniversary of his death.

An NME obituary for Johnston said: “Daniel Johnston was an outsider musician, but the music he made was brilliantly inclusive.”

Last year, Warpaint shared an update on their new album. The LA group are currently working on the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Heads Up’.