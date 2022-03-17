Warpaint share video for latest single ‘Champion’

Warpaint have today (March 17) shared a new video for their song ‘Champion’ – check it out below.

The track is taken from their upcoming album, ‘Radiate Like This‘, which is their first new album in six years. It arrives on May 6 and you can pre-order it here.

The Los Angeles four-piece made their long-awaited return in 2021, sharing new single ‘Lilys’ and announcing details of a UK and European headline tour for this year.

Speaking about making the video for ‘Champion’, Jenny Lee Lindberg said: “Being apart it was a little tricky to make a video. Tt [Theresa Wayman] came up [with] some key points with camera and angles, so we had some cohesion. The motivation was to feel like a champ and deliver the goods and let your honey flag shine.”

The group said upon the release of ‘Champion’ earlier this year that it is about “being a champion to oneself and for others. We are all in this together, life is too short not to strive for excellence in all that we do.”

Speaking to NME last April about their forthcoming new album, Warpaint’s Theresa Wayman shared some details about the record’s subject matter.

“There’s a song from my higher self to my lower self on there, and a song about not needing to have anchors to anything,” Wayman said.

“Em [Kokal] wrote a song called ‘Trouble’ that’s really cool. She’s like [sings], ‘I’m in trouble again’. It’s about always feeling like you’re doing something wrong. It reminds me of when I was young and it was Saturday morning and my mum would wake me up because she didn’t want me to sleep in and waste my day. It made me feel guilty for the rest of my life.

“Em also wrote a song about the band and our relationship, and trying to evolve or grow with people who you’ve known for so long.”