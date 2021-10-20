Warpaint’s JennyLee shares first new music since 2015 with ‘Newtopia’

JennyLee has returned with her first new music in six years, ‘Newtopia’.

The Warpaint bassist/backing vocalist, who performs solo under the moniker JennyLee, released her debut album ‘Right On!’ in 2015.

Now, JennyLee (real name Jenny Lee Lindberg), is back with a tender, lilting indie number about “being my own best friend”.

She said of the single: “‘Newtopia’ is about coming to terms with how hard I can be on myself. It’s about finding the multiple sides of yourself, the lighter and darker sides, that push us forward. It’s about me being my own best friend.”

During the pandemic JennyLee relocated from LA to Utah where she “explored new creative territory with different mediums including painting”, according to a press release. Among that she has been working on Warpaint’s next album, which is yet to be announced.

The new song comes with news of the JennyLee ‘Singles Club’ in which she will release a string of limited edition singles on 7″ vinyls that will be exclusively restricted to 1,000 copies each.

It follows her releases for Record Store Day last year, which saw her share covers of Fugazi’s ‘I’m So Tired’ and Daniel Johnston’s ‘Some Things Last A Long Time’.

Alongside the new ‘Singles Club’, JennyLee will also host a physical singles club where fans can come together to share their favourite singles and artworks. More information on this is to come.

Warpaint, meanwhile, recently announced their first UK and European tour in five years.

The four-piece are currently working on the follow-up to their 2016 album ‘Heads Up’, while they released the track ‘Lilys’ back in April.

Warpaint will return to the UK and Europe in 2022 for a number of tour dates in May and June, kicking off with a run of dates in the UK and Ireland. See full dates here.