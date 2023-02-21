Warumpi Band’s Neil Murray announces new album ‘The Telling’, shares lead single ‘Broken Land’

Neil Murray – best known as the founding guitarist of Warumpi Band – has announced his 10th solo album, ‘The Telling’, alongside the release of a new single titled ‘Broken Land’.

Following up on 2019’s ‘Blood and Longing’ album – as well as that year’s collaborative ‘Tjungu’ album, which – Murray cooked up with Sammy Butcher – the new effort will be out on March 31 via Island Home Music. It was recorded in Melbourne alongside producer Roger Bergodaz, with Ted Howard helming the mix from his studio in Sydney.

On top of Murray himself, the record sports a broad cast of additional musicians: Stephen ‘Stretch’ Teakle on keys, accordion and clavietta, Daniel Neil on mandolin and guitar, Shane Reilly on pedal steel guitar, Craig Kelly on bass, Bill Heckenberg on drums, Jack Howard on trumpet. Neil also offers vocal harmonies accross the 10-song offering, as does Grace Robinson.

Have a listen to ‘Broken Land’ below, then see the cover art and tracklisting for ‘The Telling’ (with pre-orders available here:

1. ‘Broken Land’

2. ‘No Justice’

3. ‘Tears Of Wybalenna’

4. ‘Heal My Life’

5. ‘The Murrumbidgee’

6. ‘For Evermore’

7. ‘The Manager’

8. ‘Rainbow Serpent And A Mine’

9. ‘My Yuendumu Song’

10. ‘If The Wind Be Kind’

Murray and his band will launch ‘The Telling’ with a run of five shows in NSW and Victoria. They’ll play the first show in Marrickville on Friday April 14, followed by gigs in Milton and Canberra over the rest of that weekend. The following Sunday (April 23) will see Murray and co. play a matinee gig in Melbourne, and Saturday April 29 will see them end the tour in Birregurra. See the full breakdown below, and find tickets to all of the shows here.

Neil Murray’s ‘The Telling’ tour dates are:

APRIL

Friday 14 – Marrickville, Great Club*

Saturday 15 – Milton, Milton Theatre*

Sunday 16 – Canberra, Smiths Alternative*

Sunday 23 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club^

Saturday 29 – Birregurra, Town Hall^

* with Melanie Horsnell

^ with Trudy Fatnowna