Yesterday (March 11), a fan handed Katy Perry a precious Australian commodity during her free bushfire relief concert in Bright, Victoria: a roll of toilet paper.

Concertgoer Yasmin Nelson filmed herself handing the pop star a roll wrapped in a red bow. Perry accepted the gift while performing ‘Teenage Dream’.

Nelson shared the clip on Twitter, adding she had gotten fellow fans to write messages on the roll.

“[Perry] said ‘I might need this’ and also ‘Was this, like, $80?’ she wrote.

The gift was a nod to the ongoing spate of panic-buying across Australia in light of the coronavirus outbreak, which has left supermarket shelves clear of toilet paper and other stockpilable goods.

Perry highlighted the work of emergency bushfire workers throughout the concert, singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to a Country Fire Authority (CFA) worker named Dara and Forest Fire Management worker named Steph, whom she brought on stage. To close the concert, Perry invited more emergency workers to the stage for ‘Roar’.

Perry’s bushfire relief concert follows her performance at the ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup Final in Melbourne on March 8. Last week, Perry used the music video for her latest single ‘Never Worn White’ to announce her pregnancy. The track is taken from her forthcoming as-yet-untitled sixth album, and follows the release of singles ‘Harley’s in Hawaii’, ‘Never Really Over’ and ‘Small Talk’ last year.