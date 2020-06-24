Washington announces new album ‘Batflowers’

Megan Washington – known eponymously as Washington – has announced her first album in six years, ‘Batflowers’.

The singer’s third studio album is set for release August 28 through Island and is the follow-up to 2014’s ‘There, There’. A significant portion of the creative process – from songwriting to music video direction – was carried out by Washington. She also handpicked producers John Congleton, Gab Strum (aka Japanese Wallpaper) and Dave Hammer as collaborators.

In a statement, Washington shared details from ‘Batflowers’, describing it as “the soundtrack to a musical”.

“Aside from the actual songs, there is a lot of sound design and audio-cinema including a thunderstorm, birdsong, dreamscapes and 500-year-old church bells,” she said.

“It was written and recorded all over the world from Joshua Tree in California, Switzerland, Berlin, Adelaide, and finished during lockdown on Minjerribah (Stradbroke Island). I also had to record some vocals inside a rental car.”

In addition to the album news, Washington has shared the music video for her track ‘Dark Parts’, which dropped in May alongside a lyric video and the album’s release date.

Today’s video release was a collaboration with her partner and film director Nick Waterman, and incorporates snippets of previous music videos and footage of live performances.

Watch the music video for ‘Dark Parts’ below: