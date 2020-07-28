News Music News

Washington, Jaguar Jonze and Busby Marou to play Brisbane Festival

The program kicks off in September

By Caleb Triscari
Washington and Jaguar Jonze
Washington and Jaguar Jonze. CREDIT: She Is Aphrodite/Justin Ma.

Brisbane Festival has announced the lineup for its 2020 program, focusing heavily on the state’s local talent in light of the current travel restrictions.

This year’s festival program includes concerts from Jaguar Jonze, Busby Marou and Washington, whose third studio album, ‘Batflowers’, is set for release on August 28.

“The album in full is very narrative and to me it works like the soundtrack to a musical,” Washington said in a statement on the forthcoming record.

“Aside from the actual songs, there is a lot of sound design and audio-cinema including a thunderstorm, birdsong, dreamscapes and 500-year-old church bells.”

Other notable acts include ARIA Award-winning artist Katie Noonan, indie-rockers Custard, Cloud Tangle, Eliza & the Delusionals and the Queensland Symphony Orchestra, among others.

Brisbane Festival is scheduled to run between September 4-26, with events taking place in venues across the city including The Tivoli, Queensland Performing Arts Centre, Brisbane Powerhouse and Brisbane City Hall.

Previous Brisbane Festival lineups have included international acts such as London Grammar and City and Colour. However, Australia’s hard border closure has made this impossible in 2020.

“After months of lockdowns and venue closures, it’s going to be so much fun to see a gig in the gorgeous Tivoli, let our hair down and celebrate Brisbane’s talented artists and entertainers,” festival artistic director Louise Bezzina said.

“Brisbane has a well-deserved reputation for nurturing incredible musicians who’ve gone on to wow audiences around the country and across the globe, so it’s brilliant to welcome them back to perform before a hometown audience.”

