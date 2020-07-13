GAMING  

Washington shares new single ‘Kiss Me Like We’re Gonna Die’

Taken from her forthcoming third studio album

By Jasper Bruce
Washington
Washington. CREDIT: Press.

Washington shared her latest single today (July 13), entitled ‘Kiss Me Like We’re Gonna Die’. The track will appear on the singer-songwriter’s forthcoming third album ‘Batflowers’, which is due out on August 28. Listen to ‘Kiss Me Like We’re Gonna Die’ below:

The singer took to social media today to unveil the single.

“Very excited to have this new song out in the world today,” she wrote on Twitter.

‘Kiss Me Like We’re Gonna Die’ is Washington’s third single for 2020, following on from ‘Dark Parts’ and ‘Switches’. In June, she released the video clip from ‘Dark Parts’.

Washington – full name Megan Washington – shared a live version of ‘Kiss Me Like We’re Gonna Die’ earlier this month (July 3). The video saw the singer-songwriter accompanying herself on the piano, presumably from her own home.

Washington will perform the new single on current affairs panel show Q&A tonight (July 13). She will be joined by Elana Stone, Mahalia Barnes and Ngaiire for the performance.

Last week (July 9), Washington appeared as a guest presenter on long-running children’s program, Play School. She joins Josh Pyke, Montaigne, The Cat Empire and a handful of other Australian musicians as having appeared on the series in 2020.

Click here to pre-save ‘Batflowers’ by Washington.

