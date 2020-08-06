Washington shares title track of forthcoming LP, ‘Batflowers’

Washington has shared the title track from her forthcoming album, ‘Batflowers’. It’s the fifth single to be lifted from the record prior to its release.

The track follows previously released singles ‘Dark Parts’, ‘Kiss Me Like We’re Gonna Die’, ‘Achilles Heart’ and ‘Switches’.

Listen to ‘Batflowers’ below:

In a statement, Washington explained how the song is about “coming out of the worst place into the sunshine again” and persevering when times are tough.

“I wrote it when struggling with feelings of meaninglessness and futility; about the planet, about its future, about the voice of art being made smaller and smaller in our country, and about my place within all that, and what I choose to tell myself, who I allow myself to become,” she said.

“It’s a reminder that things can change, and will change, if you choose every moment to set your heart to that true north feeling.”

‘Batflowers’ is set to arrive on August 28 and will be Washington’s first studio album in six years, following on from ‘There There’ in 2014.

In the lead up to the release of ‘Batflowers’, Washington has been announced for a number of events, including the Brisbane Festival in September and this weekend’s instalment of ABC music show The Sound.