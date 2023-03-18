Watch 100 gecs’ glitchy new video for ‘Dumbest Girl Alive’

100 gecs have celebrated the release of their new album by sharing a video for ‘Dumbest Girl Alive’ – check it out below.

The hyperpop duo – Laura Les and Dylan Brady – released their long-awaited second album ‘10,000 gecs’ yesterday (March 17).

Their ‘Dumbest Girl Alive’ video sees the pair in a warehouse, with Brady sitting unmoved on some stairs with an acoustic guitar, while a superimposed, glitchy version of Les dances away while performing the song.

Check it out below.

Giving ‘10,000 gecs’ a five-star review, NME wrote: “Though it’s sorely missing some choice cuts from 100 gecs’ current live set (namely ‘Fallen 4 Ü’ and ‘What’s That Smell?’), ‘10,000 gecs’ is insanely fun and impressively ambitious.

“It’s also short but sweet, throwing its turbulent flurry of punches and then dipping out before listeners have a chance to really think about what’s going on. And therein lies the key to making the most of ‘10,000 gecs’: don’t think too hard about it, just take a deep breath and ride the wave.”

Next month, the band will begin a huge North American headline tour behind ‘10,000 gecs’. Buy tickets here and see the full list of tour dates below.

100 gecs’ 2023 North American tour dates:

APRIL 2023

Tuesday 4 – San Jose, San Jose Civic Auditorium

Wednesday 5 – Oakland, Fox Theater

Friday 7 – Vancouver, PNE Forum

Saturday 8 – Portland, McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Sunday 9 – Seattle, Showbox SoDo

Wednesday 12 – Salt Lake City, Rockwell at The Complex

Thursday 13 – Denver, The Mission Ballroom

Saturday 15 – St. Louis, The Pageant

Sunday 16 – Madison, The Sylvee

Tuesday 18 – Minneapolis, Armory

Thursday 20 – Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Friday 21 – Detroit, Royal Oak Music Theatre

Saturday 22 – Toronto, History

Monday 24 – Montreal, M Telus

Tuesday 25 – Boston, Roadrunner

Wednesday 26 – Philadelphia, Franklin Music Hall

Friday 28 – New York, Great Hall at Avant Gardner

MAY 2023

Monday 1 – Washington, D.C., The Anthem (with Fever Ray)

Tuesday 2 – Raleigh, The Ritz

Wednesday 3 – Atlanta, The Tabernacle

Friday 5 – Dallas, Southside Ballroom

Saturday 6 – Austin, Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sunday 7 – Houston, The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

Tuesday 9 – St. Petersburg, Jannus Live

Wednesday 10 – Fort Lauderdale, Revolution Live

Saturday 13 – Las Vegas, Sick New World Festival

Tuesday 16 – Phoenix, The Van Buren

Wednesday 17 – San Diego, Soma

Friday 19 – Los Angeles, Hollywood Palladium

Sunday 21 – Anaheim, House of Blues