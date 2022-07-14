Watch 1,000 musicians cover Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Paradise City’

1,000 musicians have covered Guns N’ Roses‘ classic hit ‘Paradise City’ – watch below.

The performance featured musicians from 25 countries as part of artist collective Rockin’1000‘s eighth birthday celebration concert at Paris’ Stade de France.

Self-described as “the biggest rock band on Earth”, Rockin’1000 stage enormous collaborative concerts that honour the connectivity and community of live music performance. The Paris event was reportedly attended by more than 50,000 people.

Earlier this year Rockin’1000 hit the headlines after their performance of Foo Fighters’ ‘My Hero’ went viral. It was in tribute to the late Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in March, and featured Fever 333 drummer Aric Improta rocking out alongside 999 musicians.

‘Paradise City’ is also finding favour with new audiences lately after the song was featured on the soundtrack for Thor: Love And Thunder.

Meanwhile, earlier this month GNR singer Axl Rose shared an update after the band were forced to cancel a recent show in Glasgow due to illness.

The group pulled out of their scheduled performance at Glasgow Green on July 5 following headline dates in London and Dublin as part of their 2022 UK/Ireland and European tour.

“We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update,” they wrote in a statement. “We appreciate your understanding and patience.”

Rose later shared a message on social media to thank fans for their messages of support. “It’s greatly appreciated!” he wrote.

“We apologize 4 the inconvenience of postponing Glasgow,” he added. “I’ve been following Dr’s orders, getting rest w/a vocal coach n’ sorting our r sound issues. Seems good so far. Thanks again 4 everyone’s concern!”