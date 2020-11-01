Watch 5SOS drummer Ashton Irwin’s ‘Superbloom’ concert film

5 Seconds of Summer’s Ashton Irwin premiered a live concert film yesterday (October 31) in celebration of his debut album, ‘Superbloom’.

The 50-minute video was recorded alongside his band in Los Angeles, and directed by Darrin Bush and Max Angles.

Watch the concert film below:

Irwin released ‘Superbloom’ on October 23 through EMI, after being announced a month prior. The ten-track record was created in his LA home along with producer Matt Pauling and featured three singles in the lead-up to its release, ‘Skinny Skinny’, ‘Scar’ and ‘Have U Found What Ur Looking For’.

In an interview with NME, Irwin elaborated on the themes present in the album: depression, anxiety, body dysmorphia and toxic masculinity, among others.

“It’s all about self-acceptance. I grew up in the western suburbs of Sydney and a lot of this is just me coming to terms with who I actually am. With this record, instead of playing characters and writing about things that I think people want to hear, I’m writing what I need to hear,” he said.

“It’s a positive and negative record, because life is about duality. Your dark side is just as valuable as your bright side. That’s what I try to tell people, anyway.”

5 Seconds of Summer released their fourth album ‘CALM’, earlier this year. The album’s success helped the band become the second Australian group in history to have their first four albums debut at #1 on the ARIA Album Charts.