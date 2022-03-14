Watch A.B. Original bring out Thelma Plum, Courtney Barnett and more during WOMADelaide set

Over the weekend, A.B. Original – the hip-hop duo of rapper Briggs and producer trials – delivered a star-studded set as part of this year’s WOMADelaide Festival at Botanic Park in Adelaide.

The duo’s set on Saturday (March 13) marked their first performance since 2020. Briggs and Trials were joined by both Courtney Barnett and Mo’Ju on guitar for a performance of ‘Dumb Things’, their 2016 Like a Version rendition of Paul Kelly‘s original.

Elsewhere during the set, A.B. Original performed ‘I C U’, a song lifted from their 2016 debut album ‘Reclaim Australia’ that features vocals from Thelma Plum, who appeared onstage to perform her part.

Plum also performed ‘Homecoming Queen’, a track taken from her 2019 album ‘Better in Blak’. For that, she was joined by Barnett on guitar. Watch fan-shot footage of those moments below:

Other artists who featured as part of A.B. Original’s set included Birdz and Fred Leone. Barnett was in town to perform her own set as part of WOMADelaide that evening.

The festival, which concludes today (March 14), also featured the likes of Paul Kelly, Baker Boy, Electric Fields, King Stingray, Haiku Hands, Springtime and more on the line-up.

Back in 2020, trials released his debut solo single, ‘i’m a fucking wreck’. Last month, he – along with Birdz and Leone – won Best Original Song Composed for the screen at the 2021 Screen Music Awards for their collaborative track ‘Bagi-la-m Bargan’, written for NITV documentary Looky Looky Here Comes Cooky.

Briggs, meanwhile, returned last year with ‘Shadows’, a collaboration with Troy Cassar-Daley that adapted the latter’s 2018 track ‘Shadows on the Hill’.