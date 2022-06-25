Watch a drummer nail a cover of Slipknot’s ‘Eyeless’ with just one hand while sipping on soda

TikTok drumming sensation El Estepario Siberiano has shared a flawless drum cover of Slipknot’s ‘Eyeless’, while holding a can of soda in one hand.

Siberiano posted the video to his TikTok and YouTube accounts earlier this week. Responding to a challenge that read “Play ‘Eyeless’ by Slipknot with ONE HAND if you’re a man,” Siberanio replied: “Now that request right there, that’s crazy talk, son. But I’m 99 per cent sure it can be done, so we’re going to find out.”

While several snare hits from the original track were omitted to accommodate Siberanio’s challenge, he went on to play the track seemingly effortlessly, all while sipping on a can of Coca-Cola No Sugar.

Watch the cover below.

Earlier this year, seven-year-old drummer Caleb Hayes performed a cover of the band’s ‘Sulfur’ on Ellen. For his stunning performance, he gifted a signature snare from Slipknot’s own Jay Weinberg, as well as praise from the internet.

Slipknot recently wrapped up their Spring and Summer legs of the Knotfest Roadshow tour, which saw them perform 40 shows over 63 days. Last week, the nine-piece Iowan metal band announced a slew of tour dates across the US for Fall, announcing that “these will be the final US tour dates for a while as we expand the tour to our family across the world”.

Late last month, Slipknot’s Knotfest announced the inaugural Pulse Of The Maggots Fest for the UK. The festival – headlined by British band Sylosis – is slated to take place at The Mill in Birmingham on August 10. Tickets are on sale now and can be found here.

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor recently revealed that the band have completed work on their “killer” new record, which will follow 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’. A release date is not yet known, although Taylor teased that new music would be arriving “very fucking soon”.