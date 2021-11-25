Watch a federal MP shout out Genesis Owusu’s ARIA success in the House of Representatives

Genesis Owusu walked away from the 2021 ARIAs last night as the leading winner, but prior to the show, a federal MP recognised his success in the House of Representatives.

During a sitting in the house of reps yesterday (November 24), David Smith MP, Member for Bean, took a moment at the end of his speech to shoutout Owusu’s nominations, as the rapper is a constituent of Bean.

“A quick shoutout to the magnificent Genesis Owusu, ex-MacKillop college student and Bean constituent, who is up for six ARIA awards tonight, including for Best Artist and Album for his debut, ‘Smiling with No Teeth’, off the back of winning triple J Album of the Year,” Smith said.

Advertisement

“As someone used to say: ‘Do yourself a favour’,” Smith concluded, likely referencing famed Australian music personality, Ian ‘Molly’ Meldrum.

A quick shout-out to the magnificent Genesis Owusu, ex-MacKillop college student and Bean constituent, who is up for six ARIA awards tonight, including for Best Artist and Album for his debut, Smiling with No Teeth, off the back of winning triple j Album of the Year 👏👏As someone used to say: 'Do yourself a favour.' Posted by David Smith MP on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Owusu ended up taking out the award for Album of the Year at the ceremony, beating out competition from Amy Shark, Midnight Oil, Tones and I and The Avalanches.

He also took home three more ARIA awards – Best Hip-Hop Release, Best Independent Release and Best Cover Art – making him the most awarded artist of the night.

Owusu took to social media to share Smith’s shoutout, writing on Instagram, “Man said ‘Mr Speaker imma let you finish but have you heard SWNT??'”

Advertisement

At the ceremony, which took place at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo, Owusu performed a medley of hits from his debut album, ‘Smiling With No Teeth’. He performed ‘Waitin’ On Ya’ by himself, before being joined by a troupe of dancers for ‘The Other Black Dog’ and taking to the crowd for ‘Don’t Need You’.

‘Smiling With No Teeth’ also took out two of this year’s J Awards, earning the titles for Australian Album of the Year and Australian Music Video of the Year (for the Riley Blakeway-directed visuals for ‘The Other Black Dog’).

Earlier today, Owusu revealed he’ll be embarking on a nationwide Australian tour in March next year, hitting capital cities around the country with The Black Dog Band, consisting of Kirin J. Callinan, Touch Sensitive and more.

In a four-star review of ‘Smiling With No Teeth’, NME’s Cyclone Wehner said Owusu had “delivered a riveting album that underscores the power of self-knowledge, perspective and art – one that should be cranked loud”.