Watch a First Nations-led dance troupe remake Childish Gambino’s ‘This Is America’ video as ‘This Is Australia’

Noongar rapper Beni Bjah and Marrugeku – a First Nations-led, intercultural dance company – have united to create a new version of Childish Gambino‘s 2018 song and video ‘This Is America’.

‘This Is Australia’ was released last month, and contains new lyrics that centre around Australia’s colonial violence and systemic discrimination against First Nations peoples, treatment of refugees and migrants, incarceration system and deaths in custody.

“This is Australia / Look how I’m killing ya / Locking your children up / Filling my prisons up,” Bjah raps on one of its refrains, acknowledging the disproportionate rates of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people in juvenile detention. Later on, Bjah confronts the country’s border policies: “This is Australia / Fear of the unknown / What we don’t understand / we wanna send home.”

Marrugeku’s video opens in a similar fashion to Hiro Murai’s video for ‘This Is America’, which sees Gambino (aka Donald Glover) dancing in an exaggerated, caricature-like style. In the ‘This Is Australia’ video, dancer Luke Currie-Richardson similarly moves in a manner that Marrugeku co-artistic director Dalisa Pigram explained to The Guardian as “the kind of stereotypical dance that people imagine Aboriginal people doing.”

Currie-Richardson then mimics Glover in the original video, in which he shoots a man in the back of the head. As the video progresses, elements from Glover’s video are borrowed and updated, with dancers from Marrugeku performing choreographed sequences on the shoot’s site, the lands of the Bunuba people in Fitzroy Crossing, Western Australia. Watch ‘This Is Australia’ below:

As The Guardian reports, Pigram and fellow Marrugeku artistic director Rachel Swain originally conceived the ‘This Is Australia’ video years ago. At that time, then-prime minister Scott Morrison announced his plans to “re-enact” James Cook’s circumnavigation of Australia on the Endeavour – something Cook never actually did.

A few months later, the death of George Floyd by police in America sparked renewed protest of police brutality and racism, both overseas and here in Australia.

“We were thinking, how do we respond to all of this?” Pigram told the publication. “And this was it. [Marrugeku] worked on the choreography, while Beni crafted up those amazing lyrics that hit hard in the heart.”

The original ‘This Is America’ video was released on May 6, 2018, and went on to receive widespread acclaim for its powerful messaging, rich symbolism and meticulous choreography. At the 61st Grammy Awards in 2019, ‘This Is America’ won Best Music Video (among other categories).

Since its release, ‘This Is America’ and its accompanying video have been recreated around the globe. Nigerian rapper Falz, for instance, released ‘This Is Nigeria’ in 2018, referencing corruption, religious tensions and the kidnapping of Chibok school girls by Boko Haram. Other remakes – such as ‘This is Malaysia’ and ‘This Is Barbados’ – have also been released.