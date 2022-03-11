Watch A.GIRL put her spin on Stevie Wonder’s ‘Higher Ground’ for Like A Version

A.GIRL has taken to the triple j studios for Like A Version, delivering a spicy cover of Stevie Wonder‘s ‘Higher Ground’.

The Western Sydney artist took the classic track — also iconically covered by Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1989 — and made it her own. A.GIRL and her band lean into the song’s smooth funk elements in the first and last third of the cut, adding a verse of her own fiery, brazen bars in between.

“In the part that I re-wrote my favourite lyric would probably be towards the end,” she said in a post-performance interview. “I say ‘My Indigenous brothers and sisters / I’m fighting with you / So whenever you need it / My Māori’s are with it, TRUE GOD‘.”

“And I think I like that so much because, one, acknowledging the fact that the battle that Indigenous Australians are going through is very much alive. Two, I’m bringing up my culture, my people, and saying that as an Indigenous Māori, we stand with you.”

Watch it below.

A.GIRL also performed her own original track, opting for ‘Luv Drunk’, which she released last year with Taka Perry. Check that out below, too.

It’s the second time A.GIRL has appeared on Like A Version, joining Perry for his stint in the studio last year, when he covered Kanye West‘s ‘Jesus Walks’.

A.GIRL kicked off the fourth season of Red Bull’s 64 Bars series last year, which spotlights emerging voices from Australia’s hip-hop community. She performed a track called ‘Vision’, which she said was about wanting to see unity among the Polynesian hip-hop communities in her home of Western Sydney.