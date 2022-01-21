Watch a new documentary about Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s latest album, ‘Barn’

You can now watch a new documentary about the making of Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s latest album, ‘Barn’ – check it out below.

The new documentary, which is also named Barn, has been directed by Daryl Hannah and shows the group as they worked on the album together in an old, 19th century log barn.

A press release states: “It captures Neil and the Horse in an organic way, their easy irreverent humour, their brotherhood, and of course their music, as it was created.”

Advertisement

It adds: “Barn intentionally lingers on single shots for entire songs, showing there are no tricks, revealing the raw, organic and spontaneous process of the music bursting to life from unexpected moments.

“Exquisite changes of light and weather dance in the remote meadow where the barn sits, adding a sweet, mystical magic as the music thumps, reverberates and echoes. The film is infused with the gratitude and joy that permeated the whole experience.”

Reviewing the album ‘Barn’, NME said: “As Young wrote in his 2012 memoir Waging Heavy Peace: ‘There is a big wind blowing today and I’m part of it. I want to make a difference.’ This record lives up to those words. Of all the messages we should listen to on this album, the overriding one is that Neil Young remains as vital as he always has been.”

In December, Young shared an eight-track ‘Summer Songs’ record that he first teased in November as part of his ongoing ‘Archives’ project.

Advertisement

The archival album was initially recorded in 1987, tracked at the Broken Arrow Ranch in Redwood City, California.