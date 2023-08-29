Watch a new teaser for The Birthday Party documentary ‘Mutiny In Heaven’

A new teaser has been released for the upcoming documentary on The Birthday Party, Mutiny In Heaven.

The film is directed by Ian White and will feature new interviews with Nick Cave and bandmates Mick Harvey, Rowland S. Howard and Phill Calvert.

It will screen in select cinemas in September and October and then be available to stream online later in the year.

A new clip of the film is now available to watch below.

Discussing the band’s shows in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Harvey said: “It was frightening being onstage before things got out of control. To be honest, if things collapsed into tawdry physical stuff, then the moment was lost.

“I suppose it’s inside the tension that was created [in which] most of the nerves were experienced. A bit like a thriller or a horror movie, much of the best aspects are in the build-up and the holding of that tension.”

He added: “The shows came to have palpable tension, and that was a big part of the experience. There was often something quite menacing in the air, and it was carried by the music and our attitude, but the occasions when it actually deteriorated into semi-violent exchanges usually broke the spell that was being created and destroyed that atmosphere.”

Back in 2021, Cave penned an emotional tribute to his former partner and bandmate in The Bad Seeds and The Birthday Party, Anita Lane, who died earlier that year.

Lane was a pivotal member of The Birthday Party, co-writing their tracks ‘A Dead Song’, ‘Dead Joe’ and ‘Kiss Me Black’.

Following the band’s split in the early 1980s, she went on to co-write iconic Bad Seeds songs ‘From Her To Eternity’ and ‘Stranger Than Kindness’ with her then-boyfriend Cave.