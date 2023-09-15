Watch a new trailer for Tom DeLonge’s UFO film ‘Monsters Of California’

A new trailer has been released for Tom DeLonge‘s directorial debut Monsters Of California, which will hit cinemas this year.

The UFO-themed film comes via DeLonge’s own multimedia empire, To The Stars, which the ex-Blink-182 and current Angels & Airwaves leader founded as a record label in 2015. He co-wrote it with Ian Miller, produced it alongside Stan Spry and Eric Woods, and directed it solo.

Last year, a teaser trailer was revealed, and it has now been confirmed that the film will arrive on December 5, according to IMDB.

A synopsis reads: “After discovering research left behind by a missing government agent, Dallas Edwards and his misfit high school friends embark on a righteous and dangerous adventure to uncover a paranormal conspiracy in Southern California that brings them face-to-face with some of the government’s most guarded mysteries.”

See the trailer below.

DeLonge previously described Monsters Of California as a “coming of age film with dick jokes.”

Speaking with NME, the Blink-182 co-founder said: “When I started Angels [& Airwaves], I was telling people how we were going to put out books and make movies,” DeLonge said. “Everyone said ‘you’re high, you’re crazy and you’re chasing aliens!’ but I’m just doing the stuff I said I was going to do.”

He has described his venture into filmmaking as “the beginning of the mainstream version of what I wanted to do”.

In a statement shared alongside last year’s teaser trailer (per Collider), DeLonge said: “Anyone who knows me, or follows me on social media, knows I’m no stranger to the paranormal, which is why directing Monsters Of California was a no-brainer. The film takes my fascination with the unexplained, combines it with the skate culture I grew up a part of, and tosses in my ridiculous sense of humour that millions got to witness during my Blink-182 days.

“In recent years, I’ve had the good fortune of helping the Government remember how much they care about UFOs through the work we do at To The Stars, and it’s that experience which helped inspire this movie. I can’t wait for audiences to see the fucked up fun adventure these kids go on.”

Elsewhere, Blink-182 – newly reunited with DeLonge and currently on a reunion tour – have been teasing new music on a cryptic digital clock.

The pop-punk trio started teasing new music with a mystery website and a series of posters earlier this month.

They marked the return of DeLonge last year by releasing the single ‘Edging’, and confirming that their ninth studio album was in the works. DeLonge previously teased that the record could be the group’s “best album” and their “most progressive”.

Last week, Blink-182 were forced to postpone headline shows in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin due to “an urgent family matter”. Drummer Travis Barker later said that his wife Kourtney Kardashian had undergone “life-threatening emergency surgery” for their unborn baby.