Watch a puppet take centre stage in Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s video for new song ‘That Life’

Unknown Mortal Orchestra have shared the new video for their latest single ‘That Life’ – you can watch the puppet-featuring clip below.

The new song follows on from the release in June of the track ‘Weekend Run’, which marked the New Zealand band’s first official release since 2018.

UMO have now dropped ‘That Life’ along with a Lydia Fine and Tony Blahd-directed video.

The clip, which you can see below, stars a blue puppet that was created by The Muppets and Sesame Street puppeteer and fabricator Laura Manns.

“I saw this painting by Hieronymus Bosch called The Garden of Earthly Delights and in the painting there was a mixture of crazy stuff going on, representing heaven, earth, and hell,” UMO’s Ruban Nielson said in a statement about the creation of the new song.

“When I was writing this song, ‘That Life’, I was imaging the same kind of Where’s Waldo (or Where’s Wally as we call it in New Zealand, Australia and the UK) of contrasting scenes and multiple characters all engaged in that same perverse mixture of luxury, reverie, damnation, in the landscape of America. Somewhere on holiday under a vengeful sun.”

Last month Arlo Parks shared UMO’s remix of her song ‘Too Good’.

“They stripped the song down to a sense of intimate, hypnotic hurt – so grateful for this one,” Parks said in a statement about the reworking.