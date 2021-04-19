Watch a teaser clip for Dave Grohl and his mum Virginia’s new series ‘From Cradle to Stage’

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and his mum Virginia’s new television show From Cradle to Stage has finally got an official release date, along with a new teaser clip.

Directed by Grohl, the first episode of the unscripted series is set to arrive on Paramount’s streaming service Paramount+ on May 6, which is Mother’s Day in the US.

As displayed in the show’s new teaser, it’ll follow Grohl and his mum, Virginia Hanlon Grohl, as they learn about the relationships of six other musicians and their respective mothers.

Advertisement

The musician-and-mother guests set to appear on the series are Imagine Dragon‘s Dan Reynolds and Christine Reynolds, Pharrell and Dr. Carolyn Williams, Miranda and Bev Lambert, Brandi and Teresa Carlile, Rage Against The Machine‘s Tom Morello and Mary Morello, plus Rush‘s Geddy Lee and Mary Weinrib.

“I went on the road with my son David to explore the stories of mothers of musicians,” said Virginia in the clip. Watch it below.

I believe that the relationship between a musician and their mother is so important because it’s the foundation of their understanding of love, which is surely every artist’s greatest muse. Streaming May 6th on @paramountplus. https://t.co/1mY39Gn9cA#FromCradleToStage pic.twitter.com/0pCAiDZgia — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) April 18, 2021

From Cradle to Stage is based on Virginia’s 2017 book of the same name, in which she spoke to other mothers of famous musicians, such as Janis Winehouse, Marianne Stipe and more.

“I believe that the relationship between a musician and their mother is so important because it’s the foundation of their understanding of love, which is surely every artist’s greatest muse,” Grohl said of the series in a press statement.

Advertisement

Grohl has also been working on another documentary called What Drives Us, featuring interviews with Ringo Starr, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. It will air on Amazon Prime at the end of the month.