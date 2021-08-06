Watch a trailer for Gurrumul’s posthumous compilation ‘The Gurrumul Story’

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following story contains the name, image and discussion of a person who has died.

A posthumous compilation of material by the late Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu has been announced, and is set to be released next month.

In addition to 14 tracks performed by the renowned Yolngu singer-songwriter – including alternate versions of the classic songs ‘Wiyathul’ and ‘Bayini’ – ‘The Gurrumul Story’ will feature a 25-minute documentary covering Gurrumul’s storied life and rise to stardom with four acclaimed studio albums.

Check out a trailer for ‘The Gurrumul Story’ below:

Alongside the trailer comes the reworked version of Gurrumul’s track ‘Wiyathul’, shared with a music video that shows a group of First Nations people performing what an introduction described as: “A sacred totemic dance of the Wiyathul bird.”

Take a look at the video below:

Featuring a guest spot from Sarah Blasko on the reworked version of ‘Bayini’, ‘The Gurrumul Story’ will arrive on September 10 via Decca Australia, the label to which he was posthumously signed last November after five years of planning.

The compilation will be released on vinyl and in a CD/DVD set, with pre-orders available now.

Last June, another documentary exploring Gurrumul’s life, the eponymous Gurrumul, was made available to view for free in the wake of protests reigniting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Gurrumul passed away in 2017 at the age of 46, following health issues with his liver and kidneys.

The multi-instrumentalist was born blind off the coast of Arnhem Land and incorporated much of his heritage into his music, singing in multiple Yolngu languages as well as English.

He received platinum certifications from the Australian Recording Industry Association for his self-titled debut album and 2011 follow-up ‘Rrakala’, as well as numerous awards for the posthumous ‘Djarimirri (Child Of The Rainbow)’, released in 2018.