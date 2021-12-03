Watch ABBA’s wintry new video for Christmas song ‘Little Things’

ABBA have released the video for their first-ever Christmas song, ‘Little Things’ – watch it below.

Taken from the group’s new album, ‘Voyage’, the festive single is described as “a gentle reflection on the joy of Christmas morning and family time around this special time of year.”

Speaking about the new track, all the proceeds of which are going to Unicef’s Global Child Protection Fund, ABBA said: “We think it is impossible to eradicate poverty without the empowerment of women. That’s why we support Unicef in protecting girls from sexual violence and empowering them through the Global Child Protection Fund.

“We have done so for many years with our song ‘Chiquitita’ and now we have decided to give Unicef a Christmas gift in the form of a second song: ‘Little Things’ from our album ‘Voyage!’”.

You can watch the new video here:

The festive number features the lyrics: “Little things/ Like your sleepy smile/ As the brand new day is dawning/ It’s a lovely Christmas morning.” Elsewhere, the band sing of the “joy Santa brings“, “stockings full of nice little things” and “tiny elves with wings“.

The visuals focus on a group of children watching ABBA being ‘digitalised’ for their upcoming virtual tour. At the end, the children perform as the band in a school talent contest.

Elsewhere, we see the school building adorned with Christmas lights and a hanging ‘Voyage’ sign.

In a review of ‘Voyage’, NME described ‘Little Things’ as “a twinkly Christmas song that’s sickly-sweet even before [ABBA] bring in a children’s choir. Frankly, it would feel even more mawkish if it weren’t for the poignancy in Fältskog and Lyngstad’s beautifully mature voices.”

ABBA received a UK Number One album with ‘Voyage’ as well as earning the fastest-selling vinyl of the century. The group’s first full-length effort in 40 years registered 204,000 chart sales in the seven days since its release.

The legendary quartet will showcase the record at a string of “revolutionary” concerts at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in 2022. Earlier this year, the event’s producers spoke to NME about what to expect from the “magical space circus”.

The spectacle was put together by former Klaxons member James Righton and features Little Boots (a self-confessed ABBA “mega-fan”) in its cast of live musicians. A dazzling official trailer arrived last month.