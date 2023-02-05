Watch Adam Newling bassist Tas Wilson get engaged on-stage at Brisbane Laneway

Adam Newling‘s set at Laneway Festival in Brisbane ended in surprise for bassist Tas Wilson, who was proposed to on-stage by his girlfriend, Sammy Flipo.

Wilson was in the middle of performing the final song ‘Sweetness’ on Saturday afternoon (February 4) when fans in the front row unveiled a banner that read “TASMAN WILL YOU MARRY ME?” At the song’s conclusion, Newling turned to his bandmate and asked, “Hey Tas, what does that say?” Wilson then turned around to find Flipo on bended knee, taking off his bass and embracing her to accept the proposal.

Watch footage of the proposal via the Laneway Instagram page below:

In her own post, Flipo revealed that she picked the location for the proposal because she and Wilson met at Laneway Festival in Brisbane back in 2019. Wilson was there performing alongside Newling in Ruby Fields‘ backing band, while Flipo was there supporting her sister, G Flip, who was also on the line-up that year.

“Thank you to everyone involved for keeping the biggest secret from Tas,” she wrote. “I fucking love you, Tasman Wilson!”

Laneway Festival continued in Sydney on Sunday (February 5), with Newling and co. performing alongside the likes of HAIM, Joji, Phoebe Bridgers, Fred again.. and Fontaines D.C. The touring festival continues this Friday in Adelaide at Bonython Park.