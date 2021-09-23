Watch adorable mascots rock out onstage during Foo Fighters set

Attendees of the three-day Dreamforce conference in San Francisco were treated to a performance by non other than Foo Fighters – and a few unexpected visitors.

The band kicked off the event, held by tech company Salesforce and, during a performance of ‘All My Life’, were joined onstage by a trio of the company’s mascots – Astro, Einstein and Ruth.

Frontman Dave Grohl acknowledged his costumed buddies for bringing a special energy to the show, Grohl pulling things back so the critters could catch their breath.

“I’m going to break it down, because I know you’re fucking dying in that suit right now,” Grohl said. “Einstein, are you okay?” The band then set off briefly into ‘Cat Scratch Fever’, during which Grohl jabbed: “Just when I thought life couldn’t get any fucking weirder.

“You need to chill fuck out, Einstein. You’re going too hard, brother,” Grohl said in response to Einstein’s enthusiastic antics. Watch the fan-filmed antics play out below:

All up, Foo Fighters performed an 11-track set – as reported by Loudwire – blending a selection of covers of The Rolling Stones, Bee Gees and Queen.

Earlier this week, Grohl announced a series of intimate shows ahead of the release of his autobiography The Storyteller – Tales of Life and Music, on October 5 in the UK.

Described as “a collection of memories of a life lived loud”, an excerpt shared last month saw Grohl recall how he became a punk.