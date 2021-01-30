Watch Adrianne Lenker play ‘Anything’ at sunset on ‘Colbert’

Big Thief vocalist Adrianne Lenker has brought her recent single ‘Anything’ to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – watch the sunset performance below.

‘Anything’ is taken from Lenker’s 2020 album ‘songs’, which was released in October in tandem with another new album, ‘instrumentals’.

The new performance sees Lenker playing the soft acoustic track solo in a desert landscape in front of a setting sun. It follows her recent performance of tracks from ‘songs’ as part of NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) series.

Watch the new Colbert performance below.

Reviewing ‘songs’ and ‘instrumentals’ upon their release, NME wrote: “While both of Lenker’s records are connected, they are also meant to be separate entities. ‘instrumentals’, comprised of just two acoustic-driven tracks (both around 20 minutes long), stemmed from freewheeling sessions between Lenker and engineer Philip Weinrobe at the start and end of recording each day.

“What Lenker’s most recent work reveals is that, like the rest of us, she is trying to find beauty and appreciation in the small moments, marvelling at her surroundings while mourning the current moment.”

In a recent interview with NME, Lenker explained the new albums were written while staying in a one-room cabin at the foothills of the Western Massachusetts mountains.

“There was a wood burning stove and compost toilet, and no running water, so I was carrying water and chopping wood and emptying the compost, and cooking meals for myself, and going on walks,” she said.

“I had most of the songs written that I wanted to record before I started recording, but I just kept writing, and the songs I was writing then felt more important to record. It was different.”