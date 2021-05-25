Watch aespa sing hits by Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and more

Rookie K-pop girl group aespa have made their first-ever appearance on Seventeen Magazine’s ‘8 Bit Melody Challenge’ series.

During the guesting, the quartet – Giselle, Winter, Karina, and Ningning – were tasked with guessing 11 mystery songs by different pop artists. Over the course of the video, the girl group performed sang a number of hit songs, including ‘Bad Guy’ by Billie Eilish, ‘Old Town Road’ by Lil Nas X, ‘Shake It Off’ by Taylor Swift and more.

Elsewhere in the video, aespa also revealed their personal role models. Ningning said that she hoped to meet Beyoncé someday, while Karina confessed that Camila Cabello is her favorite singer.

Meanwhile, Winter revealed that Karina did her vocal training with Dua Lipa‘s songs because her voice is “very low”. On the other hand, Giselle admitted to being a fan of Justin Bieber since she was young. She added that she particularly enjoyed his latest album ‘Justice’, and singled out ‘There She Go’ and ‘Hold On’ as her favorites.

aespa are the latest K-pop act to appear on Seventeen Magazine‘s ‘8 Bit Melody Challenge’ series, following The Boyz, ATEEZ, ITZY and more. The girl group also recently released the single ‘Next Level’, which is a remake of Aussie singer Aston’s 2019 song of the same name, which was featured on the soundtrack of the film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Earlier this month, K-pop boyband CRAVITY made their debut appearance on ELLE’s popular video series ‘Song Association’. The group performed tracks from their latest mini-album ‘Season 3. Hideout: Be Our Voice’, as well as hit songs from pop stars such as Fifth Harmony (‘Worth It’), Kesha (‘Tik Tok’) and more.