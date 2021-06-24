Watch Ailee and Henry Lau cover songs by Justin Bieber and Adele

American-Korean vocalist Ailee and Canadian-born singer Henry Lau have collaborated on covers of songs by Justin Bieber and Adele.

The K-pop idols performed the covers during the latest episode of Lau’s YouTube show Henry More Henry. On the June 22 episode, Ailee and Lau jointly hosted a rooftop mini-concert, where they kicked things off with a soulful rendition of Bieber’s ‘Peaches’, with Lau on showcasing his violin skills with a brief solo.

The dup later launched into a powerful cover of Adele’s 2011 hit ‘Rolling In The Deep’, with Ailee taking lead with the vocals and Lau creating the beat by hitting his fist against a chair. “You had my heart inside of your hands / You’re gonna wish you never had met me / And you played it to the beat / Tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep,” they sang.

This episode is a continuation of a previous episode that also featured Ailee as a guest star, on a segment titled Henry’s Carpool, where he invites fellow singers and artists to carpool and having riffing sessions with him. Previous guests on Henry’s Carpool include rapper Jessi, Paul Kim, Lee Hi and more.

Ailee is expected to return with a full-length album this July. Earlier this year, the singer dropped a “pre-release” album ‘Lovin”, alongside a music video for the title track of the same name. The project was dubbed a “special gift” to fans by the singer.

Meanwhile, Lau’s last release was his third mini-album titled ‘Journey’ in November 2020. That project was the Chinese-Canadian singer’s first mini-album in six years, following his departure from SM Entertainment in 2018.