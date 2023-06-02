Watch Aitch join Coldplay on stage at Manchester Etihad gig

Coldplay were joined onstage by Aitch at their show at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium last night (June 1) — check out footage and the full setlist below.

The show marked the second of a four-night residency at the stadium, and saw the band surprise fans with a guest appearance from Brit Award-winning musician and Manchester rap royalty, Aitch.

The musician — whose real name is Harrison James Armstrong — joined Chris Martin and co. in his hometown towards the end of the band’s 23-song setlist, and performed two of his hit tracks shortly before the encore.

Advertisement

Joining the band after their performance of 2014 classic track ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’, the 23-year-old took to the stage at the stadium to play ‘1989’ and ‘Buss Down’ — taken from 2022’s ‘Close To Home’ and 2019’s EP ‘AitcH2O’.

Here, Martin duetted on both tracks, with ‘1989’ particularly resonating with the crowd as it sees Aitch rapping over a sample of ‘Fools Gold’, written by Manchester’s own Stone Roses. Check out footage of the moment and various fan responses below.

Coldplay have brought Aitch out, what the fuck😂😭 pic.twitter.com/M47LdTeXSs — Cal☘️ (@calfletch98) June 1, 2023

Advertisement

Coldplay & aitch you were unreal 🫶 pic.twitter.com/hYUequ9wfa — S2BFx (@_Sophie2x) June 2, 2023

Aitch x Coldplay was the combo I didn’t realise I needed 😅 #MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour #Manchester pic.twitter.com/ljPknUVVTc — Jess 🐏 (@justjess_95) June 1, 2023

After Aitch left the stage, the band immediately paid a second special tribute to the city, and performed a rendition of the iconic ’90s track ‘Sit Down’ by another Manchester act James.

This was the second time that the members played the cover in the venue — first sharing it during the opening show on Wednesday (May 31). Here, Martin explained to the crowd that the track was a personal favourite of his, and resonated with him immediately after its release in 1990.

As well as playing fan-favourites such as ‘The Scientist’, ‘Viva La Vida’, ‘Yellow’ and ‘Clocks’, the veterans also played a variety of their collaborative singles. This included a performance of ‘My Universe’, which they recorded with K-pop icons BTS and ‘Something Just Like This’, which saw them team up with The Chainsmokers. Check out more fan-captured footage of the show below, as well as the full setlist.

Coldplay’s setlist was:

1. ‘Higher Power’

2. ‘Adventure of a Lifetime’

3. ‘Paradise’

4. ‘The Scientist’

5. ‘Viva la Vida’

6. ‘Hymn for the Weekend’

7. ‘Everyday Life’

8. ‘In My Place’

8. ‘Yellow’

10. ‘Human Heart’

11. ‘People of the Pride’

12. ‘Clocks’

13. ‘Infinity Sign’

14. ‘Something Just Like This’ (The Chainsmokers & Coldplay cover)

15. ‘Midnight’ (remix)

16. ‘My Universe’ (Coldplay & BTS cover)

17. ‘A Sky Full of Stars’

18. ‘1989’ (Aitch cover. Performed with Aitch)

19. ‘Buss Down’ (Aitch cover. Performed with Aitch)

20. ‘Sit Down’ (James cover)

21. ‘Humankind’

22. ‘Fix You’

23. ‘Biutyful’

Coldplay’s UK tour continues with shows in Manchester and Cardiff, before the band head to Europe and then on to cap off the year with dates in the US, Canada, Asia and Australia. Visit here for tickets and more information.

Last month, Martin and the group paid tribute to Tina Turner, who passed away peacefully in her home that same day (May 24). The moment occurred at their show in Barcelona, when the four-piece performed a cover of her hit 1970 track ‘Proud Mary’.

Elsewhere, back in April, the pop icons also released a concert film titled Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate. Released in selected theatres, the project consisted of footage taken from their performances in Buenos Aires last year.