Watch AKA Lui wander through a supermarket in video for ‘Pushing Me Aside’

Northern New South Wales singer-songwriter AKA Lui has released a new single titled ‘Pushing Me Aside’.

The dream pop track was accompanied by a vibrant music video, which was filmed at a local Byron Bay IGA supermarket. In it, Lui gets pushed up and down the aisles, with the lonely products on the shelves used as metaphors for feelings of abandonment and hopelessness.

Watch it below:

“My housemate (Zac Devine) is a filmmaker and naturally we’ve been spending a lot of time together since COVID. I was preparing to release this new single and so we sat out the back with a bottle of wine and started brainstorming film clip concepts,” Lui said in a press statement. “The supermarket seemed like the perfect place to shoot. It has consistent lighting, is open to the public and the shopping trolley stands as the perfect metaphor for ‘Pushing Me Aside’.”

He continued: “The initial idea was to do a one-take through the store and get the hell out of there before we got kicked out, we even did multiple run-throughs in the car park to make sure we could nail it, but the staff ended up tolerating us with a lot more patience and understanding than we expected. Big ups Byron Bay IGA!”

‘Pushing Me Aside’ is the first in a string of upcoming singles from AKA Lui that aim to explore the different narratives of a break-up. Last year, the singer released his debut song ‘Hey! I Don’t Want That Anyway’, which has since reached 1million streams on Spotify.