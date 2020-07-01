Watch Alex Henry Foster’s new video for ‘Lavender Sky’

Alex Henry Foster has shared the cinematic new video for ‘Lavender Sky’. Check it out above.

The third single is taken from the Your Favorite Enemies’ frontman’s debut solo album ‘Windows in the Sky’, and comes with a cinematic new video and a dreamy blast of post-rock all about “the acceptance of things we don’t know and can’t control”.

“Lavender Sky’ is my own personal way to describe the absolutely magnificent display of variations in the purple and pink sky I was blessed to witness every single evening while living in Tangier,” said Foster. “That sky was somehow reflecting an invitation to release my father by accepting his death and finally being able to mourn him, to make peace with whatever I have experienced in the past and admit to myself that no matter how complex of a lie I could believe, I’d never be able to move on with my life until I finally acknowledged the profound sadness I fed my existence and my loved ones with.”

He continued: That was the lyrical starting point of the song; acceptance. In retrospect, it may sound like quite a pessimistic song, a bleak way to look at the world, a violent admission of faithlessness… But while honesty doesn’t know cynicism and bitterness, I see “Lavender Sky” as the acceptance of things we don’t know and can’t control, as much as an admittance of our own fear is what makes us who we are and keeps us as human as the sky we keep longing for… From a stranger to another.”

‘Windows In The Sky’ is out now.