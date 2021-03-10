Watch Alex Lahey and Gordi’s set for KEXP’s at home sessions

Alex Lahey and Gordi have recorded a live session for Seattle’s KEXP radio station to promote their recent collaborative single ‘Dino’s’.

The pair – who also happen to be a couple – recorded the session at Small Time Group in Melbourne in late February, kicking off with a stripped-back version of ‘Dino’s’. The life-sized cardboard cutout of Dolly Parton from the music video features in the background.

They then continue with a split of their own most recent songs, running through Gordi’s ‘Extraordinary Life’, ‘Sandwiches’ and Lahey’s ‘Unspoken History’ and ‘Wes Anderson’.

Notably, Gordi plays a refurbished old harmonium throughout the set, the origins of which she discusses in the chat with KEXP host Cheryl Waters.

Watch the full hour-long interview and performance below.

Released last month, ‘Dino’s’ was Lahey and Gordi’s first ever collaboration. On the track, they pay tribute to romance in a favourite Nashville dive bar of theirs.

2020 was a big year for Gordi, who released her sophomore album ‘Our Two Skins’ last June.

Speaking to NME at the time of the record’s release, the artist – who is also a junior doctor – said, “I’ve spent the last eight years doing both music and medicine at a million miles an hour – it’s pretty nice for once to just focus on music”.

In January she released the ‘Our Two Skins (Remixed) EP’, featuring reimaginings of ‘Extraordinary Life’ by Georgia Maq and ‘Free Association’ by Helado Negro, among others.

Meanwhile, Lahey surprised fans with a quarantine EP in May last year, comprising new cuts of pre-released tracks such as ‘Everyday’s The Weekend’ and ‘I Haven’t Been Taking Care Of Myself’.

She also shared a cover of the Ramones‘ ‘Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight)’ last November.