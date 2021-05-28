Watch Alice Skye cover Cub Sport’s ‘Come On Mess Me Up’ for Like A Version

Wergaia/Wemba Wemba singer Alice Skye has taken to triple j studios for the broadcaster’s Like A Version segment, covering Cub Sport‘s ‘Come On Mess Me Up’.

Airing on the program today (May 28), Skye’s rendition of the band’s 2016 single stays true to the anthemic original. It’s an emotive watch, with Skye playing her way through the song on piano as well as delivering angelic vocals.

She was also joined by Ziggy Ramo on acoustic guitar, who just released a powerful, reimagined version of Paul Kelly‘s ‘From Little Things Big Things Grow’, called ‘Little Things’.

“I think these lyrics are so devastating and beautiful, so that was definitely a big factor,” Skye said in a post-performance interview, explaining her reason for choosing to cover the song.

“I think the first time I saw this song was at a Falls Festival one year, and just that huge chorus is like, it’s so epic. Yeah, it stuck in my head from that.”

Watch her rendition below.

As is typical of the segment, Skye also performed an original track. She chose her recent single ‘Party Tricks’, which is lifted off her long-awaited, yet-to-be-released record ‘I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good’.

Watch that below too.

‘Party Tricks’ marks the fourth single taken from Skye’s forthcoming album, set for release on July 23 via Briggs‘ label, Bad Apples Music.

She’s set to kick off a co-headline tour with fellow Melbourne artist Elizabeth next month, playing their first show in Adelaide on June 19.