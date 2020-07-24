Watch Alice Skye preview new songs from her forthcoming album

Alice Skye has previewed a slew of new songs from her forthcoming second album as part of a digital concert at Arts Centre Melbourne’s Hamer Hall.

Singing and playing piano while accompanied by guitarist Sam King, Skye played recently-released single ‘Grand Ideas’ along with new tracks ‘Wurega Djalin’, ‘The Moon, The Sun’, ‘Browser History’, ‘Stay in Bed’ and more. She was joined by special guest Jen Cloher for the set’s final track, ‘Homesickness’.

Watch the full concert below:

Skye returned with ‘Grand Ideas’ back in May, her first single for the year. Produced by Cloher, it’s the second single the Wergaia and Wemba Wemba artist has released via Briggs‘ Bad Apples label, following 2019 track ‘I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good’.

Yet to be formally announced, it’s still unclear when Skye’s sophomore record will be released – on Instagram, she writes that the new songs are taken from an album “that will definitely be released at some point”. When released, it’ll follow her 2018 debut full-length ‘Friends With Feelings’.

Skye is the first artist to perform as part of Arts Centre Melbourne’s Vault Series, with digital concerts still to come from Ziggy Ramo and Cash Savage and the Last Drinks. Shows will be live-streamed over the venue’s YouTube channel and Facebook page each Thursday from 7.30pm AEST.