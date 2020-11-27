Watch Alicia Keys cover a snippet of BTS’ ‘Life Goes On’

Alicia Keys shared a short cover of BTS‘ ‘Life Goes On’ on Twitter yesterday (November 26), sending fans from both camps into an internet frenzy.

“I bet y’all didn’t think I would play this one. Tell me if you know it,” Keys said, before launching into the acoustic performance.

BTS were quick to respond on Twitter, calling Keys’ cover “such a big honour“.

The cover arrived after BTS member V tweeted a short video of himself jamming out to Keys’ song, ‘Love Looks Better’, in a car last week – to which she replied, “Big love!!! Good morning[,] Ya’ll ready for ‘BE’?!?”

Big love!!! Good morning 🤩🤩🤩 Ya’ll ready for BE?!? 💜💜💜 https://t.co/LIA1m6m19R — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) November 19, 2020

Recently, it was announced that BTS had become the first K-pop act to receive a Grammy nomination.

The boy band’s recent single ‘Dynamite’ is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2021 awards, competing with the likes of Justin Bieber.

“Thank you to everyone who listened to our music and empathised with it in difficult times,” the band wrote in a translated tweet.

“Above all, it is you ARMY that made the miracle of (us becoming) a Grammy-nominated artist. Thank you and love you always.”

The band’s latest album, ‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’, dropped last week on November 20.

NME gave the album four stars, describing it as “a sensitive, stunning document of pandemic life”.