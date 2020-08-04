Watch Alison Wonderland cover ‘Disarm’ by Smashing Pumpkins

Over the weekend, Alison Wonderland performed a trio of songs for Lolla2020 – this year’s virtual Lollapalooza livestream – including a cover of Smashing Pumpkins‘ 1993 ‘Siamese Dream’ favourite ‘Disarm’.

“This next song is a really special song to me. It’s one of my all-time favourite songs by one of my all-time favourite bands, The Smashing Pumpkins, from Chicago,” Wonderland said while introducing the cover.

“I just wanted to do a little ode to Chicago, because Lollapalooza. This song is called ‘Disarm’. It is the song that got me through high school, so this is for my high school self right now.”

The producer – real name Alexandra Sholler – delivered a unique, slow-burning spin on the Pumpkins’ alt-rock ballad, with her autotuned vocals sitting atop a bed of warm synth pads.

Watch the full set below – the Pumpkins cover starts around four minutes in:

The set also included the title track from the producer’s 2015 debut album ‘Run’, along with a new, unreleased song titled ‘Bad Things’. The performance was markedly different from her usual high-energy DJ sets, with Sholler singing while seated and backed up by a live guitarist/keyboardist and drummer.

Sholler’s last studio album under the Alison Wonderland moniker was 2018’s ‘Awake’.

Lollapalooza’s Lolla2020 ran for four days, kicking off its livestream event on Thursday, July 30. The cancellation of the original event due to coronavirus was announced back in June.