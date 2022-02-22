Watch Alt-J celebrate ‘An Awesome Wave’ 10th anniversary with ‘Breezeblocks’ ‘Late Show’ performance

Alt-J have celebrated the upcoming 10th anniversary of their 2012 debut album ‘An Awesome Wave’ with a live performance of their track ‘Breezeblocks’ on The Late Show.

The three-piece are currently in North America touring with Portugal. The Man in support of their fourth studio album ‘The Dream’, which came out earlier this month.

Alt-J stopped by the Stephen Colbert-hosted Late Show in the US last night (February 21) for a special live performance, with the trio opting to play their 2012 single ‘Breezeblocks’.

That track featured on ‘An Awesome Wave’, which celebrates its 10th anniversary in May. You can watch Alt-J perform ‘Breezeblocks’ below.

Speaking to NME recently, frontman Joe Newman said that Alt-J have “never stopped celebrating our debut album”.

“We’ve never stopped playing those songs live,” he added about the continued inclusion of tracks from ‘An Awesome Wave’ in their setlist. “It didn’t just do more than our other albums in terms of sales. It became a big part of a lot of people’s formative years in a way that our other albums haven’t done.”

Alt-J will tour in the UK and Ireland in May – you can see the dates of the tour below and find tickets here.

May

6 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

7 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

9 – O2 Academy, Leeds

10 – O2 Academy, Bristol

12 – Rock City, Nottingham

13 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

18 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

19 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

20 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

22 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

23 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

25 – The Telegraph Building, Belfast

27 – O2 Academy, Birmingham