Watch Alter Boy cover Lil Nas X’s ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ for Like A Version

Perth outfit Alter Boy have taken to the triple j studios to cover Lil Nas X‘s ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ for Like A Version.

The band performed a spacious rendition of the 2021 hit, slowing down the pace and allowing lead vocalist Molly’s voice to take centre stage. Molly is flanked by fellow bandmates Laura and Jack, who perform the song in Auslan, with keyboard, synth and drum accompaniment.

Incorporating Auslan into their cover was important for the outfit, half of whom are deaf/hard-of-hearing themselves.

“We’re really passionate about advocating for the deaf community and showcasing Sign Language and the different types of music that can exist, whether visual or auditory,” said Laura in a post-performance interview.

“Lil Nas X is obviously such an icon, and for Jack, Molly and myself, choosing a song like that was really important to us, because as a queer person he is speaking a lot about themes of religion. That resonates a lot with us and the work we do, and the background a lot of us come from.”

Watch the Auslan version of their cover below.

They also performed ‘Act Of God’, which was released in July this year and serves as the lead single on their debut EP of the same name. Watch that below too.

Alter Boy recently collaborated with Sydney producer Roy Bing, BOI and ANGE for the upbeat electropop track, ‘Signals Crossed’.

The outfit are slated to play Yours and Owls Festival in Wollongong next year, alongside Hilltop Hoods, Bliss N Eso, Flight Facilities, The Jungle Giants, Peking Duk, Violent Soho and many more. They’ll also be performing at Busselton’s Out of the Woods Festival in April 2022.