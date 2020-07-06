Watch Amy Shark cover Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Secret Garden’

Amy Shark has performed a small acoustic set as part of KIIS’ Living Room Concert Series, which included a cover of Bruce Springsteen‘s ‘Secret Garden’.

In addition to the cover, she also played her tracks ‘Adore’, ‘I Said Hi’ and her newly released single ‘Everybody Rise’. Watch the full set below.

Advertisement

Shark shared the performance on Twitter earlier today (July 6), writing: “played Secret Garden last night my all time fav @springsteen song.”

‘Secret Garden’ was initially released as a single from Springsteen’s 1995 ‘Greatest Hits’ album, before gaining popularity with its appearance in 1996’s Jerry Maguire.

‘Everybody Rise’ marked Amy Shark’s return to releasing music after a break of more than two years. The single is the first taste of her forthcoming second album.

“(It’s) a commentary on worship culture, how we create idols on social media while losing track of the humanity right in front of us,” Shark said of the song in a press statement.

“I wanted it to sound like all these broken hearts getting together and being like, ‘We all wonder what it’s like to be with you.”

Advertisement

Shark recently took part in the ‘Thank You Concert’ live-stream, which aimed to raise funds for frontline medical workers. Ed Sheeran, a recent songwriting partner of Shark’s, also performed in the stream.