Watch Amy Shark cover ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ with members of INXS at the NRL Grand Final

Amy Shark was the headline act at the NRL Grand Final last night (October 25) and she delivered a medley of her tracks, with a special cover of INXS‘ ‘Never Tear Us Apart’.

Shark walked on to the field at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium singing her first single of 2020, ‘Everybody Rise’. Then, following a video message from blink-182‘s Travis Barker, she went into her new single with the drummer, ‘C’MON’.

Shark was then joined by INXS members Andrew Farriss and Kirk Pengilly for a stirring rendition of the band’s 1987 hit ‘Never Tear Us Apart’.

Advertisement

She closed her 11-minute performance with her 2018 hit, ‘I Said Hi’. Watch the full performance below:

“I never dreamed of performing an @INXS song with @Andrew_Farris and @KirkPengilly – tonight made me believe in love again,” Shark wrote on Twitter following her performance.

The performance comes on the back of her releasing ‘C’MON’ with Travis Barker, which dropped last Friday.

“It’s quite surreal to have the drummer from one of my all-time favourite bands playing on one of my songs,” Shark said of the song in a press release.

Advertisement

“It didn’t take much convincing for him to jump on board. He genuinely loved the song and took ‘C’MON’ to another level!”