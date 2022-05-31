Watch Amy Shark cover The Killers’ ‘Mr. Brightside’ at Rod Laver Arena

Back in March, when Amy Shark performed at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena in support of latest album ‘Cry Forever’, she covered The Killers‘ 2003 hit ‘Mr. Brightside’.

Shark has now shared footage of the performance. “I don’t really know what the rules are around here,” the Gold Coast singer-songwriter told the audience when introducing the song.

“I ask for, what is it? Forgiveness, not permission. And I think just for one song, we should break the rules and we should go a little crazy, alright?” she said as the song’s distinctive opening guitar melody began.

Backing band in tow, Shark’s rendition stays relatively faithful to the original version, the charged instrumental foregrounding her vocals. Watch that below:

Shark has covered a slew of classic songs in recent years. In 2021, while appearing on triple j’s Like a Version segment, she performed an emotive, primarily acoustic rendition of Fall Out Boy‘s ‘Sugar, We’re Going Down’. It marked her third appearance on the segment, having performed Silverchair‘s ‘Miss You Love’ in 2017 and Dean Lewis’ ‘Be Alright’ in 2019.

‘Cry Forever’, Shark’s second album, arrived back in April of last year after being previewed with singles like ‘Everybody Rise’, the Travis Barker-assisted ‘C’mon’ and Keith Urban collaboration ‘Love Songs Ain’t for Us’.

Earlier this month, Shark kicked off a 60-date regional tour in Bunbury, Western Australia. The massive run continues tonight (May 31) at Queens Park Theatre in Geraldton, before continuing across the country throughout June, July and August.