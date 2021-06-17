NewsMusic News

Watch Amy Shark have some truly awful luck in the new video for 'Worst Day Of My Life'

The seventh single from Shark's latest album, 'Cry Forever'

By Matt Doria

Amy Shark has shared the music video for her ‘Cry Forever’ standout ‘Worst Day Of My Life’, serving as the album’s momentous seventh single.

Directed by James Chappell (a two-time ARIA winner for Best Music Video, both in 2019 and 2020 for his work with Guy Sebastian), the clip sees Shark stumbling through a day in which the universe is certainly not on her side, throwing at her broken guitar strings, wet paint, lawn clippings, hot chips and bird poop – among other lamentable affairs.

Take a look at the video for ‘Worst Day Of My Life’ below:

‘Worst Day Of My Life’ is the seventh track from ‘Cry Forever’ to be minted as a single, joining ‘Everybody Rise’ (which scored Shark her second consecutive win at the Queensland Music Awards for Highest Selling Single), ‘C’mon’ (featuring Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker), ‘All The Lies About Me’, ‘Love Songs Ain’t For Us’ (which was co-written with Ed Sheeran and features a Keith Urban guest spot), ‘Baby Steps’ and the eponymous ‘Amy Shark’.

Her second full-length effort under the Amy Shark moniker, ‘Cry Forever’ was released back in April through Wonderlick/Sony.

NME labelled it one of their highlights for the month, writer David James Young saying: “Five years removed from breakthrough ‘Adore’, this Gold Coast native has gone through a whirlwind of emotions and experiences that most can’t fit into entire lifespans. ‘Cry Forever’ attempts to both document and process this, boasting A-listers like Ed Sheeran and Keith Urban without ever losing sight of the ever-moving Shark.”

Shark is currently midway through an arena tour in support of ‘Cry Forever’, with the Brisbane-native popstar yet to take the stage in Hobart, the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Melbourne. Tickets for these remaining gigs are on sale via her website.

