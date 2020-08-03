Watch Amy Shark perform ‘Everybody Rise’ with the Australian Girls Choir

Amy Shark has shared a special live version of her latest single ‘Everybody Rise’, which sees her performing within the walls of an empty Sydney Opera House.

The video shows only Shark, a keyboardist and the Australian Girls Choir take over the iconic venue.

Watch the full video below.

Privileged to play a very special version of Everybody Rise inside the Sydney Opera House!! for The Sound. Thank you to… Posted by Amy Shark on Sunday, August 2, 2020

Last night, Shark took to Twitter to offer words of support to Victorians, who have begun Stage Four of lockdowns in response to recent COVID-19 outbreaks.

“I’m not in Victoria rn but tonight there is a sad feeling in the air where I am. Its been a tough year on many levels and again our friends there are hurting. Please stay strong. A horrible time in our lives,” she posted.

‘Everybody Rise’ is Amy Shark’s first taste of new music in over two years, following her debut album ‘Love Monster’ (2018).

The track was released back in June as “commentary on worship culture, how we create idols on social media while losing track of the humanity right in front of us.”

“I wanted it to sound like all these broken hearts getting together and being like, ‘we all wonder what it’s like to be with you’,” Shark said.

The performance first aired last night (August 2) on ABC’s current live music show, The Sound. Episode three featured Amy Shark, along with John Butler, Boy & Bear, Gordi and Angie McMahon.

The Sound airs every Sunday from 5.30PM AEST and is hosted by Zan Rowe and Jane Gazzo.