Watch Amy Shark’s mellow cover of Fall Out Boy’s ‘Sugar, We’re Goin Down’

Amy Shark covered Fall Out Boy‘s 2005 hit ‘Sugar, We’re Goin Down’ for triple j’s Like A Version segment this morning.

The singer-songwriter mellowed out the distorted guitars of the emo original, leading with acoustic guitar, cello and piano. Billy Davis plays keyboard on the version, and in a post-performance interview Shark mentioned that he arranged the cover.

It also marked Shark’s third Like A Version, after performing Dean Lewis’ ‘Be Alright’ in 2019 and Silverchair‘s ‘Miss You Love’ in 2017.

Watch her latest appearance below:

Shark said she chose the track because it was one she knew very well.

“It reminds me of a fun time in my life, of just having a massive group of friends in an emo and pop punk phase. There was so much drama happening at that time,” she explained.

“[Fall Out Boy] showcased really good songwriting. I didn’t know that was what attracted my ear to it at the time, I thought it was just punk music.”

As is typical of the segment, Shark also played an original – her latest single ‘Baby Steps’, which is out today. Watch that below.

Shark will release her second studio album ‘Cry Forever’ on April 30, which includes the singles ‘Love Songs Ain’t For Us’ featuring Keith Urban, ‘Everybody Rise’, ‘All The Lies About Me’ and ‘C’MON’ with Travis Barker.

NME named ‘Cry Forever’ one of 14 Australian albums to look forward to in 2021.