Watch Amyl and The Sniffers’ set for Button Pusher

Amyl and The Sniffers are the latest act to record a live set for Zak Olsen’s Button Pusher sessions.

The 20 minute set was live-streamed last week, and is now available on the series’ Youtube channel. The Melbourne punks tear through a mix of material from their 2019 eponymous debut album, and their 2017 EP ‘Big Attraction’, with frontwoman Amy Taylor sporting a pair of ugg boots.

They finish with what appears to be a new song, which leads with the refrain “The angels guide me/But they’re not heavenly“.

Watch it below:

Olsen, known for his role in ORB and his solo work as Traffik Island, began the Button Pusher series in April in the midst of the first Melbourne lockdown. So far, many Flightless Records and Flightless-adjacent acts have recorded sets for Button Pusher, including Leah Senior, Bananagun, The Sleeper and the Snake, and Traffik Island himself.

Amyl and The Sniffers’ released the live EP ‘Live at The Croxton’ alongside live videos for each of the three tracks.

Taylor sung on Tropical Fuck Storm’s cover of The Saints’ ‘Perfect Day’ in April. The singer has also participated in some slightly stranger lockdown activities with a cooking tutorial for a “crapple pie” recipe for Love Magazine, as well as an interview on Instagram with Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson.

The setlist of Amyl and The Sniffers’ set for Button Pusher is:

1. ‘Some Mutts (Can’t Be Muzzled)’

2.’Westgate’

3. ‘Balaclava Lover Boogie’

4. ‘Mole (Sniff Sniff)’

5. ‘Got You’

6. ‘GFY’

7. [New song]