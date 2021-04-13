Watch Amyl and the Sniffers turn an ARIA award look-alike into a bong

Amyl and the Sniffers have enjoyed huge and consistent success since the release of their debut album in 2019. Their latest career high? Turning their “ARIA Award” into a bong.

In a video posted to the band’s Instagram, as shared by Pedestrian.TV, bassist Gus Romer is shown wielding an ARIA Award look-alike with some extra parts added on to it.

The replica is convincing enough, until Romer says in the video, “the only thing it doesn’t have is that the text is done with a Sharpie.”

Upon closer inspection, you can see the word ‘ARIA’ written in place of where the text would be on the actual award, except in this instance it has already begun fading.

Amyl and the Sniffers, to date, have only won one ARIA Award. They took home the gong for Best Rock Album in 2019 for their self-titled debut album.

Metalwork aside, the Melbourne band will also be making their return to the stage later this year, playing a string of regional shows throughout Victoria.

Joined by Alice Skye and Harmony Byrne, the band will be playing four shows throughout May, hitting Tarwin Lower, Marlo, Mansfield and Wandi.